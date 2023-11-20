Adele Reportedly Confirms Marriage to Rich Paul at Alan Carr's Show

Adele has reportedly confirmed her marriage to Rich Paul, putting an end to the swirling rumors surrounding their relationship. The Grammy-winning artist, known for her hit "Hello," had previously referred to the sports agent as her 'husband,' sparking speculation. The revelation allegedly took place at her best friend Alan Carr's stand-up show in Los Angeles, where Adele was in the audience.

According to eyewitnesses, when Carr asked if anyone had recently tied the knot, Adele enthusiastically shouted, "I did." Adele, enjoying the show with a friend, reportedly had her security bring her snacks, creating a casual and intimate atmosphere





