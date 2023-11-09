Addressing National Contradictions for Nigeria's Progress

The unsuitability of the unitary state structure, an inequitable revenue sharing method, the breach of the country’s secular status, a dishonest quota system and the political location of industries, are major national contradictions undermining Nigeria’s potentials.
…to reset, reshape and reposition Nigeria for a stronger brand identity aimed at maximising its full potentials to achieve national progress, regional influence and global respect, President Bola Tinubu must address and nip these national contradictions in the bud by next year, 2024. Any Nigerian with a rational and open mind knows thatthe complexity of governance in Nigeria today is rooted in the country’s political system, which by any stretch of the imagination and logic, is unsuitable for a heterogenous society with over 250 ethnic groups that are characterised by incompatible cultures, varied histories, backgrounds and interest
