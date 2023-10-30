Adams grabs seventh goal with Montpellier

continued to paint the French Ligue One with goals after his brace yesterday fired Montpellier to a 3-0 win over Toulouse.

Adams scored the game’s first goal in the 13th minute. Khalil Fayad made it two in the 63rd minute before the Nigerian notched the third in the 72nd minute. It was Adams’ seventh league goal of the season in his debut season in the French Ligue One.

Toulouse that lost 5-1 to Liverpool on Thursday in the Europa League have now conceded eight goals in their last two games in the last three days.Onuachu had scored in his opening three games for Trabzonspor who secured his services from Southampton. He played 11 games for the Saints without scoring a goal before their demotion to the English Championship. headtopics.com

The Nigerian has not been able to reproduce his fantastic start in the last three games but he was able to see out the entire action as Trabzonspor got a huge away point. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Ligue 1: Akor bags brace in Montpellier’s home win over ToulouseNigeria forward, Jerome Akor was the hero as Montpellier recorded a comfortable 3-0 home win against Toulouse on Sunday. The 23-year-old bagged a brace in the encounter played at the Stade de la Mosson-Mondial. Akor put the home team in front in the 13th minute. Read more ⮕

Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Stop the lies, Bala Usman hits back at AmaechiThe Nation Newspaper Stop the lies, Bala Usman hits back at Amaechi Read more ⮕

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Oba of Lagos at 80The Nation Newspaper Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Oba of Lagos at 80 Read more ⮕

SGBV: Governors backplans for mobile courtsThe Nation Newspaper SGBV: Governors backplans for mobile courts Read more ⮕

Vladimir Putin’s worldwide distraction tourThe Nation Newspaper Vladimir Putin's worldwide distraction tour Read more ⮕