Adamawa guber poll: Tribunal affirms Fintiri’s election

Chairman of the 3-member panel, Justice Theodora Obi Uloho, said the petitioners failed to establish their allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act. She said all documents tendered by the petitioners were dumped on the tribunal and that their star witness did not link any of the documents with any of their material allegations. The tribunal held that the petitioners failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Binani and APC jointly filed the petition on the 6th of May, 2023, alleging that the election conducted first on the 18th March, 2023 and the rerun on 15th April, were marred by thuggery, ballot papers and BVA snatching, and harassment of electoral officers. They also claimed that the election was violated by substantial non-compliance with statutory requirements of the Electoral Act, all of which mean that Fintiri was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast during the election.

