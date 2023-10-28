– Adamawa APC rejects Fintiri’s tribunal victory

Fintiri was earlier on Saturday affirmed by the Adamawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as the validly elected governor of the state. The tribunal, in a judgement that lasted up to 4:30 pm, ruled that APC and its governorship candidate, Binani, were unable to prove their case against Fintiri and that the resident electoral commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who, at a time, in the course of announcing results, declared Binani winner, committed a criminal act.

'We have hope, as we have two more avenues after the tribunal to express our grievances and for the tribunal judgement to be upturned,' he said. Shuaibu, a lawyer and former legal adviser of the party in the state, said APC will liaise with the national leadership to apply for the certified record of the judgement, study it, and head for appeal. 'This judgement is not the true reflection of Adamawa voters’ mandate,' Shuaibu said.

