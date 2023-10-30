HEAD TOPICS

Actress Omoni Oboli celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary

 Source: TheNationNews

The Nation Newspaper Actress Omoni Oboli celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary

Source

TheNationNews

The seasoned actress has been married to her prince charming for 23 years and is blessed with three boys.

She declared love for her partner and made him a lifetime promise, saying that she would be with him forever.Captioning the video, she wrote: “It’s our anniversary. 23 years down! Forever to go! Thank you, Lord, for keeping us through it all. Love you forever @nnamdioboli”.

