Actress Kemi Afolabi eulogises late Murphy Afolabi

The Nation reported that Murphy passed away on May 14 in a domestic accident where he reportedly slipped in the bathroom of his house in Ikorodu, Lagos.

She remarked that the deceased actor was a fervent supporter of her work and would consistently show up early for any of her appearances. “Murphy, I graced many of your productions as you did mine. we became friends because time proved to me that you have been a staunch admirer of my craft since I joined the industry.”

“Your words during my health challenge kept echoing in my ears when you passed and I couldn’t stop crying, you would call and tell me :Omo baba mi, ko si iku loju e’ that you got some people on board praying especially for me, I could feel the fear in your voice then while you tried to encourage me. headtopics.com

“Although we have our differences in some areas, that we couldn’t agree, you were a sweet soul who always found ways to mend problems that could cause distance or malice between us.”

