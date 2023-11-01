Actor Yul Edochie accuses Rufai Oseni of unprofessionalism

While the exchange has become a trending topic on social media, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to address the issue and severely chastise the journalist. He knocked Rufai, saying that he has no moral integrity or right to be speaking about another person that way.“My friend shut up and sit down! I’m talking to you! You have no right, you don’t have any moral justification to talk where people with integrity are talking! You’re talking nonsense on national TV, you’re a very disrespectful person, you have no respect for the laws of this country! In fact if someone like you becomes president, you will wipe out Nigerians.

“Are you not the same person that was caught driving on BRT lane? You could not even apologise, if not because somebody had a video, that was when you came on national TV to apologise. This is what you do, imagine the other ones that we’ve not seen before. Who taught you journalism? The first thing they should have taught you is to respect your guests,” he said.

