– Actor Emeka Amakaeze slams Yul Edochie for attacking Rufai Oseni

Reacting to the drama in a viral video shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Edochie accused Rufai of being biased and disrespectful. Responding to the development on his official handle, Amakeze told Yul to know when to shut up. He wrote: “Yul should learn to know when to shut up and go boil an egg or do something else. What in the name of struggling to make sense is this?”

