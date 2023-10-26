Achudume empowers 200 petty traders in Umubu Amai community

R-L High Chief Paul Aguonye, Apostle Lawrence Achudume ( middle) and his mother, Clara Achudume at the empowerment programme at Umubu Amai Community at Ukeuani Local Government Area of Delta State.Victory Life Bible Church Worldwide

Madam Achudume who joined the beneficiaries in dancing and singing thanked God for giving her the wherewithal as a single mum to take care of his son and his siblings. Going down memory lane, recalling his growing up days, Apostle Achudume was full of gratitude to God for giving him the privilege to give back to his community.Apostle Achudume implored the beneficiaries to use the money given judiciously so as to make maximum returns, assuring residents of his town of his continued support and outreach programmes.

The revered Man-Of-God then called on the government to urgently look into the challenges being faced by rural dwellers who find it difficult to transport their farm produce and pay their children’s school fees. headtopics.com

According to him, the cleric always give rice ,chicken, condiments and cow to different households in the community during yuletide , adding that the empowerment will go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

