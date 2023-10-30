ACF: Nigeria has lost a nationalist

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said Ohinoyi’s death was ‘a great loss of a nationalist and a pillar of support to Arewa matters’.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, reads: “The deceased was a nationalist, astute businessman of international repute in his own right, and an uncompromising pillar of support for Arewa matters. For these, the late Ohinoyi will be sorely missed. ACF has been hit lately with so many deaths, particularly of key elders of Arewa.

, said his colleagues mourn the late monarch, ‘a man of peace, and an exemplary leader whose reign was characterised by dedication and commitment to unity, harmony and understanding among the people’. “Dr. Ibrahim’s reign witnessed tremendous progress in his domain, leaving an indelible mark on the traditional and cultural heritage of the Ebira people. He was a cerebral leader of uncommon wisdom, humility and integrity. headtopics.com

“His legacy of peace, honour, unity, and the preservation of cultural heritage will continue to inspire and guide the Ebira race, the Northern region and Nigeria as a whole for generations to come.” Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Injured Osimhen back in NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper Injured Osimhen back in Nigeria Read more ⮕

Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challengesThe Nation Newspaper Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challenges - Adeleke Read more ⮕

Alienation and elite dissonance in post-military NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper Alienation and elite dissonance in post-military Nigeria Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s victory: Nigeria now on pathway to economic recoveryThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's victory: Nigeria now on pathway to economic recovery – Oludare Read more ⮕

$11bn P&ID judgement debt: How Nigeria can avoid contract scamThe Nation Newspaper $11bn P&ID judgement debt: How Nigeria can avoid contract scam Read more ⮕

Electricity Act 2023 ‘ll reduce Nigeria’s energy deficitThe Nation Newspaper Electricity Act 2023 'll reduce Nigeria's energy deficit - British envoy Read more ⮕