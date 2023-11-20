Access to Finance and Financial Inclusion for MSMEs

Globally, access to finance is a critical success factor in the growth and development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Financial inclusion on the other hand is the availability and equality of opportunities to access financial services. It helps individuals and businesses to access useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs.

Available statistics show that in developed countries of the world, MSMEs are the major drivers of growth in their economies. The existence of an environment that is conducive to doing business is very important in this regard and partly responsible for this development in developed countries. To achieve a position among the world’s top 20 economies by 2020, Nigeria must align with Vision 2020, its economic blueprint, and cannot be an exception. In Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, the MSME sector contributes 50 percent of the GDP and has provided over 48 percent of all employment opportunities in the country, according to the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation.However, many of the 3





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Access Bank partners Nigerian govt to support 4 million MSMEs, women, youths with N30bnIn line with its commitment to support women and youth-owned businesses in Nigeria, Access Bank Plc, has partnered with the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide N30 billion in support for four million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Dissecting NCC’s Role In Attaining 95% Financial Inclusion By 2024 The executive vice chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida averred that there is no doubt that Fintech is gradually

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

NGX Regulation to deepen financial inclusion for retail investorsNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80,08 Read more »

Moniepoint promises to drive financial inclusion in NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper Moniepoint promises to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Robust FinTech critical for deepening financial inclusion in NigeriaThe Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida, has described the Financial Technology (FinTech) industry as a critical driver of financial inclusion of Nigerian citizens living in the underserved and unserved communities across the country.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Robust Fintech critical for deepening financial inclusion in NigeriaDr Maida made this known in his keynote address at the 2023 edition of the annual Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) Fintech Forum

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »