Access Holdings Plc Achieves Record Asset Expansion in 2023

Access Holdings Plc achieved a significant asset expansion of N26.7 trillion in 2023, thanks to its aggressive offshore expansion. This marks the largest growth in the bank holding company's history. The audited financial report for the year ended December 2023 reveals a 78 percent increase in asset base, amounting to N11.7 trillion. In comparison, Access Holdings could not achieve the same level of asset expansion in the previous five years.

The bank's offshore banking operations contributed to substantial net foreign exchange gains due to the devaluation of the naira in 2022

