Access Bank seals deal with Afreximbank to support $1.352billion key trade-enabling projects in Lagos

. It had in attendance key delegates including the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank PLC, Herbert Wigwe; Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank, and more.
Commenting on the agreement, Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, said, “This landmark agreement underscores our commitment to fostering economic growth in Lagos, with a broader view to increase the continent’s trade potential. Through our strategic collaboration with Afreximbank, we are poised to drive moreinter-African and intra-African trade and investment, creating a brighter future for all.
“In addition to supporting infrastructure, we will also be aiming to improve the levels of food sufficiency in Lagos as well as upscaling the volume of the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in order to spur the growth in its GDP and achieve widescale economic resilience.
“Across the Access Group, we will continue to make deliberate effort towards championing sustainable initiatives that will change the global narrative about Africa and Africans,” Wigwe added.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank, said “Afreximbank’s partnership with Access Bank to support Lagos State in executing these critical projects is part of our strategy for the African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network.
