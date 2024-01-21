Access Bank Launches Access More App for Convenient Banking

The last time a family member of mine booked a plane ticket they had to go to the airport to do it. Imagine if you could book international flights from the comfort of your hands. Imagine being able to send money to someone in the UK from your Nigerian account directly into their UK account or even converting dollars to naira easily on your bank app. These features and more are what Access Bank is offering through the newly launched Access More app.

Beyond just banking AccessMore is a state-of-the-art, mobile banking application offering a wide range of financial solutions, tailored and personalized services, and excellent customer experience. With five million downloads and counting, the Access More app is more than just a banking app, it is tailored to fit around customer lifestyle needs and is packed full of essential banking features to improve the lives of its user





