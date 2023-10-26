Access Bank gifts millions of naira on customers

The campaign tagged “Xtrawins, Transact and Win”, that started in October 1, 2023 will run till December 31, 2023.

Speaking to newsmen at the launch of the campaign at the bank’s head office, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Njideka Esomeju said that the campaign was aimed at appreciating customers for their patronage, and in line with the Bank’s reward campaign objectives.

She further explained that the campaign focuses on expressing gratitude to customers for their patronage, especially as it has seen a significant rise in engagement and the use of exciting features and services on the AccessMore mobile app. headtopics.com

“In the spirit of the season, we are going to reward our lucky active customers with up to N250,000 each in our weekly or monthly jackpot when they perform 5 transactions or more using the AccessMore app or our USSD code *901#. They will also enjoy a Zero charge when they pay for electricity and Cable TV bills using the Accessmore app. It is even more interesting when our customers book a flight with the app, they will receive a N10,000 cashback.

Unit Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Adaeze Umeh said the ember months provide the bank with another opportunity to appreciate customers for their loyalty and support for the bank. “We value our customers and non-customers who depend on our services to carry out seamless banking activities and we wish them the very best of the season. Just fund and transact on your account and stand a chance to be rewarded,” Adaeze said. headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Access Bank to splash millions of naira on customers in Xtrawins Transact and Win CampaignThe campaign tagged “Xtrawins, Transact and Win”, will run from 1st October to 31st December 2023, the bank said in a statement Read more ⮕

Access Bank buys Mozambique’s African Banking Corporation -- fifth acquisition in 4 yearsNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Access Bank to splash millions on customers in Xtrawins, Transact and Win campaignAccess Bank, Nigeria’s top financial institution with a global presence, is set to splash millions of Naira and mouth-watering freebies on its existing and new customers. The campaign, tagged “Xtrawins, Transact and Win”, will run from October 1 to December 31st, 2023, the bank said in a statement. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Senate honours dead victims of Otukpo bank robbery with a minute silenceThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Senate honours dead victims of Otukpo bank robbery with a minute silence Read more ⮕

Reps wants Otukpo bank robbery investigatedThe Nation Newspaper Reps wants Otukpo bank robbery investigated Read more ⮕

First Bank motivates young entrepreneursThe Nation Newspaper First Bank motivates young entrepreneurs Read more ⮕