Accept Tinubu's Olive Branch In Nigeria's Interest, Anyanwu Tells Atiku, Obi

A two-time former national ex-officio of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Nduka Anyanwu, on Friday, bared his mind on the apex court’s judgement which revalidated the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Obi and Atiku in separate suits had approached the apex court to appeal the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) that had earlier upheld Tinubu’s victory at the poll.
Anyanwu also urged the two Nigerian leaders to jettison political bickering and work together with President Tinubu in raising the bar of governance in Nigeria through the ongoing implementation of visionary and development-oriented policies tilted in improving people's livelihoods.
He said: “Now all the litigations against the recent outcomes of the conducted Nigeria 2023 presidential elections have been decided by the supreme court of Nigeria in favour of the APC, the President should not be distracted, rather, we should collectively rally rounded him. And we should continue in giving the President supports to be able to address the challenges facing the nation.”
“Let us seize this moment to unite as a nation and work towards a brighter future under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the South-East party chieftain asserted.
