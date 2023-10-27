Accept Supreme Court Verdict In Good Faith, Abuja Lawyer Olajengbesi Tells Atiku, Obi

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has urged opposition leadership leaders – Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi – to accept in good faith, the Supreme Court judgment affirming the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement hours after the seven-judge panel upheld Tinubu’s victory on Thursday, Olajengbesi implored Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to “exhibit a sense of patriotism and statesmanship as they navigate the path forward”.

The lawyer said the concerns of the two main opposition leaders were well-noted, but their acceptance of the verdict of the apex court will strengthen Nigeria’s political foundations. “In reflecting upon the wisdom of the esteemed jurist, Hon. Justice Chukwudifu Akunne Oputa, J.S.C, we are reminded that the finality of Supreme Court decisions is not a declaration of infallibility but a profound acknowledgment of their ultimate and irrevocable authority in our legal system,” Olajengbesi said. headtopics.com

“In light of this, we call upon the opposition candidates and political parties to graciously accept the Nigeria Supreme Court’s verdict in good faith, regardless of their individual beliefs or sentiments.“We implore them to exhibit a sense of patriotism and statesmanship as they navigate the path forward.

“Therefore, in the spirit of unity, reconciliation, and a profound respect for the law, we wholeheartedly encourage all parties to embrace a peaceful and orderly transition. We fervently hope and pray for a harmonious and law-abiding future for Nigeria, where the spirit of democracy and justice prevails, and our great nation continues to progress and prosper,” Olajengbesi stated. headtopics.com

