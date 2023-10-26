Accept Supreme Court’s verdict – Ohanaeze to Obi, Atiku

The organisation urged them to give their maximum support and encouragement to the current effort of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to raise the bar of governance in the country through the implementation of impactful economic policies.

Earlier, Ohanaeze noted that the momentous decision from the highest court in the land officially brings the closure of litigation necessitated by the outcome of the concluded February 25, 2023, presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The pan-Igbo organisation commended the jurists for their diligent examination and fair judgment in the post-election lawsuits.

