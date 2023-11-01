Accept corruption & die or reject corruption & thrive

That trauma, all political or milito-political, can be recorded as the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth wave of economic migrants forced to flee. First for civil war reasons, then the draconic military rule under Buhari 1, then the Babangida exodus, then bloodthirsty rule of Abacha/Al-Mustapha and then Buhari 2 and the aftermath of 60 years of military and civilian misrule culminating in the current post Buhari 2 japa syndrome.

But the current set of politicians seems immune to learning lessons from the criminal and profligate past political eras. This best manifestation of complete disconnect of the 2023-7 political class with the reality on the ground are the refusal of the members of either house or both houses of National Assembly, NASS to drastically cut their Salaries and Perks and also their acceptance of the 360 jeeps NASS at a cost of N160,000,000,000 .

Corruption must be fought before it happens, not after it happens when the damage, death and disaster have already been done and the infrastructure is substandard and liable to collapse, when the patients, especially our pregnant women lose life’s delivery battle and have died sometimes with the child from lack of equipment and medicines and facilities, when students are forced to under-learn and under-achieve and fail due to an uninspiring learning environment or when road crashes occur due to...

It is good that ASUU has received its withheld punishment for striking, no-work, no-pay, salary but all eight months backlog should be paid for justice as ASUU was fighting for improved tertiary education in general.

