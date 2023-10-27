Abuja indigenes told to suspend protest against calls for Wike’s removal

The indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been advised to suspend their planned peaceful protest in support of the minister, Nyesom Wike.

The planned protest was organized by the nine tribes which make up the original inhabitants of the capital city.understands that the protest was organized over calls by some clerics claiming that the FCT belongs to the north.

Recall that some clerics, including Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, had called on President Bola Tinubu to remove Wike as FCT minister if he wanted to be on the same page with him. Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the FCT Commissioner for Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Ezekiel Musa Dalhatu, urged organizers of the protest to suspend the planned action. headtopics.com

He said the call followed petitions his office received from natives and stakeholders of the FCT over claims by some clerics claiming ownership the FCT. He assured the natives that the commission would ensure it liaises with other government agencies to contain any further incitement in order to amicably resolve their grievances.

