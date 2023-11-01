Absence of witness stalls Mompha’s N6 billion money laundering trial

But the trial has been making progress without him, because the judge had earlier since September 2022 ordered his trial in absentia, months after revoking his bail for skipping proceedings.Mrs Buhari urged the court to allow the witness to give his evidence via virtual hearing.

“My lord, we are sorry our witness could not make it to court today because he is out of the country for training.The defence counsel, Kolawole Salami, however, objected to the prosecution’s submission.“My lord, the prosecution had enough time to prepare and bring their witnesses only to make an application for a virtual hearing this morning without any notification.

The documents were reports by the FBI and an investigative report on Mompha’s iPhone which the agency claimed was used for fraudulent activities.The prosecution had informed the court on 15 May that it had secured a collaboration with international partners regarding the case.The EFCC had, on 12 January 2022, arraigned him alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd., on eight counts of money laundering involving N6 billion.

On 10 June 2022, the prosecution informed the court that Mompha was in possession of another passport aside the one submitted to the court as part of his bail conditions. The prosecution said the defendant used the other passport in his possession to travel from Ghana to Dubai on 11 April 2022 via Emirates Airlines in violation of the court order.The court declared him wanted and issued a bench warrant for his arrest due to his repeated absence from court.

