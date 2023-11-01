Absence of witness stalls Mompha’s alleged N6bn money laundering trial

When the case was called on Wednesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, informed the court that the prosecution’s next witness was not in the country.“My lord, we are sorry our witness could not make it to court today because he is out of the country for training.The defence counsel, Mr Kolawole Salami, however, objected to the prosecution submission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC on Sept. 18 tendered some documents through the prosecution of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, Mr Ayotunde Solademi, against Mompha.The documents were reports by the FBI and an investigative report on Mompha’s iPhone, which the agency claimed was used for fraudulent activities.

NAN also reports that Mompha’s trial in absentia started on June 3, when a compliance officer with Access Bank testified against him. The prosecution informed the court on May 15 that it had secured his in collaboration with its international partners.

The court, on Sept. 21, ordered the commencement of trial for the defendant in absentia after he failed to appear before it. The EFCC had, on Jan. 22, arraigned Mustapha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd., on eight counts bordering on six billion Naira laundering.Dada also revoked the bail she granted the defendant.On June 10, the EFCC accused him of flouting the court’s order by travelling to Dubai with a new international passport.

The charges against Mompha include conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities and laundering money obtained through unlawful activities.

