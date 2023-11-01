Abia Sensitive To Plight Of Persons With Disabilities

The members were on a solidarity visit to the governor as part of activities to commemorate the 2023 International White Cane Safety Day Celebration Represented by his chief of staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, he said it is because of this that his administration created agencies to cater for the vulnerable groups and the PWD in the state.

He extolled his wife, Mrs Priscilla Otti and the state Ministry of Women Affairs “for their untiring efforts at ensuring the group and the PWD enjoyed their rights without discrimination”. The special adviser on Vulnerable Groups and Poverty Alleviation, Ifeoma Thomas and the special assistant to the governor on PWD, Mr David Anyaele underlined the importance of the celebration.Earlier, the state chairman of the chapter, Mr. Isaac Williams explained that the cane represents independence, equal opportunity, integrity and living with convenience.

He thanked Otti for “being the first governor in the state to sponsor the celebration,” adding that it is an opportunity to educate the public on the challenges facing the members.

