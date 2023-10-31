Abia Govt, FG To Train Three Million Youths On Digital Skills

The Commissioner for Digital Economy Dr. Mathew Ekwuribe said this on Monday after the State Executive Council meeting. According to him, the registration for the digital skills training is ongoing and would end by the 1st of November while the training would be launched nationwide on 15th November, 2023.

He added that the training which is done in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) could be registered through nitda.gov.ng and enjoined youths to enroll in it.Dr. Ekwuribe further informed that Governor Alex Otti has subsidized the registration of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for 600 Small and Medium Enterprise (SMS) in the State and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to get their businesses registered.

He said that the government would soon start Google mapping of streets and businesses in Abia State, a process he said would last till December 2024. According to him, the essence was to bring Abia to the limelight in online businesses. He also stated that the government would be establishing a one-stop-shop in Aba, emphasising that these plans are aimed at ensuring ease of doing business for the people of the State.On his part, the Commissioner for Information and Culture Okey Kanu said work has started at both ends of the Aba-Portharcourt Express Way.

He assured that one end of the road would be ready by the end of November while the other would be completed by the end of December 2023.

