Abia discovers 50 decomposing bodies, skeletons in cattle market

Government has discovered over 50 decomposed dead bodies, over 20 headless bodies and countless human skeletons around Lokpanta Cattle Market in Umunneochi Local Government Area

Governor Alex Otti disclosed this during his monthly media chat tagged: “Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians” in Government House, Umuahia. He assured that his government was committed to tackling insecurity headlong without minding whose ox is gored.

Governor Otti said prostitution, narcotics trade and other criminal vices around the Lokpanta cattle market necessitated the raid of the market.The Governor, who insisted that the Lokpanta market would become a daily market that would open at 6am and close at 6pm, said sections are alloted to the cattle dealers and other businesses too.He made it public that his administration is equally fencing the market all in an effort to ensure adequate security.

While responding to questions from newsmen, Governor Otti informed that his administration was deploying a different approach to secure the release of the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

