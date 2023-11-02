Abdulazeez hits Prime Atlantic Squash Open Q-Finals

Abdulazeez, who is also the women’s singles defending champion, made a mince of Grace Okon with a 3-0 bashing to secure her place in the last eight of the championships. Another top seeds, Favour Utukpe defeated Bukunolaoluwa Ajani 3-0, while Awawu Balogun got a win in a very tough match against Jadesola Olatunji which ended 3-2. Veteran star Taiwo Ebifemi could not withstand the heat when she fell 3-2 to Rebecca Anita to exit the tournament.

Despite her exit, Okon described the tournament as a good platform for players outside Lagos to test might with their counterparts across the country.”It’s a good platform for players outside Lagos State, I have gotten my baptism of fire and I will train well in subsequent editions,” Okon said.

Already, from previous tournaments staged by LSSA, national champion, Onaopemipo Adegoke is now ranked 166 in the world being the highest rated Nigerian amidst top stars. Also today, the men and women will be separated from the boys as the tournament enters a crucial stage as some of the top seeds aim to upstage the likes of Adegoke and Abdulazeez.

Tournament Director, Wasiu Sanni, said the tournament was aimed at helping the players to improve their world rating hence the need to obtain PSA sanction for the championships.

