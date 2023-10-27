Abbas Urges Atiku, Obi To Support Tinubu For Nigeria’s Progress

the Labour Party presidential candidate, to join forces with President Bola Tinubu in an effort to propel the nation towards progress.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, the speaker emphasized the significance of unity, remarking that “it’s just one victor at a time.” He encouraged the opposition candidates to come together with President Tinubu for the betterment of Nigeria.

Commenting on the recent Supreme Court judgment, which upheld President Tinubu's victory, Abbas expressed gratitude, saying, "to God be the glory."He also noted that the outcome was anticipated and that the nation should now refocus on its agenda for the next three and a half to four years, stressing the importance of serving the people of Nigeria.

