Abay Esho, Nliam, X-ray Issues In Music Industry

comedians, fashion designers, sportsmen and others in arts cum creative subsector are no doubt, putting Nigeria on the global map.

Abay Esho, celebrated musician, movie director and member of the Association of Movie producers (AMP) and others are vof the view that a lot of things still needed to be put in place to fully harness more potentials in the dynamic sectorr.

Looking at how to support young musicians which applies to other fields, Abay, famous for the ‘one day one day e go better’ hit song released more than ten years ago, said, “The lure of good life as being portrayed in music videos and social media are most times misleading. headtopics.com

Young men and women, mostly without talent, found themselves trapped in the endless dream of wanting to celebrities. I dare say that there’s no better time to be a musical artiste than now. They don’t need expensive studios to record songs as it could be done on a laptop. Phones are used these days to shoot videos and you don’t expensive promotional budget to “blow” as there are several social media platforms like Instagram, tiktok, Facebook etc to promote their works.

That is even if he decided to work with one as he can decide to go it alone. I believe government has done its bit by putting some structures in place,maybe it could be better, the Copyright Commission is one those. There should be continuous modification of the act establishing these structures as it is being elsewhere.”Mike Nliam, producer who co-composed the ‘one day’ song with Esho urged young musicians to be focused and keep their eyes on the goal. headtopics.com

