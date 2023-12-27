A Year in Healthcare: Challenges, Successes, and the Path Ahead

In this report, PREMIUM TIMES analyses a year in healthcare – acknowledging the difficulties faced, highlighting successes achieved, and pointing out the path ahead for a healthier future. As we bid farewell to 2023, the healthcare journey has been one of highs and lows. From unexpected outbreaks like diphtheria to the impact of already existing brain drain in the sector, the year was peppered with moments that tested Nigeria’s health systems.

In 2023, the battle against diseases like cholera, and Lassa fever continued, emphasising the ongoing challenges faced by certain regions in Africa’s most populous nation. Yet, amidst these struggles, the launch of operational guidelines for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act brings hope for positive change, pointing towards a more inclusive healthcare system





PremiumTimesng

