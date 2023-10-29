A vote of confidence for Alkali’s NEDC leadership

For many people in the entire North East, the re-appointment of Alhaji Muhammed Alkali as Managing Director/CEO of North East Development Commission (NEDC) was a welcome development, considering the level of achievements that the NEDC had recorded under his leadership of Alkali since he assumed office in 2018.

It would be recalled that the Alkali administration witnessed the outbreak of Covid-19 soon after it was inauguration by the former president Muhammadu Buhari, posing severe challenge to the commission. However, it was credit to the Alkali leadership that he rose up to the challenge by providing credible interventions in the North East in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Resources and Social Welfare.

With the devastating outcome of the insurgency that ravaged the North East of Nigeria for over a decade, the NEDC under Alkali has proved equal to the task of providing succour to the vast population of the region, particularly in the rural communities that were seriously affected in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. headtopics.com

His NEDC team visited the IDP camps at Muna Garage, Muna Farm and Stadium that hosted displaced people from Marte, Abadam, Kukawa, Guzamala, Konduga, Bama, Dikwa, Mafa, Kala Balge, Gamboru Ngala, Gubio, Mobbar and other remote areas with a view to ascertaining firsthand the conditions at the camps.

It is without any doubt for the foregoing that the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima hosted the NEDC board members on October 5 at the State House, Abuja where Alkali led his team to present the North East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan in fulfilment of Section 8 (1) (c) of the NEDC Act which stipulates that the commission shall develop a ten-year plan covering 2020 to 2030 based on the needs assessment of the North East. headtopics.com

