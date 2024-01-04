A Recap of Major Events in 2023

The year 2023 will be remembered as one of the most eventful in recent history with many events making international headlines from different parts of the world. These include the Nigerian elections in February and March, the Sudan crisis that erupted in April, the Sierra Leone elections in June, and the Niger coup of July.

This 2023 wrap-up by PREMIUM TIMES also looks at the record-shattering warming that the earth experienced this year according to climate change experts, the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East, the Gabon coup that ended the Bongo dynasty, the first election in Liberia following the departure of the UN mission and COP28





