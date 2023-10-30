A’Ibom communities seek N10bn compensation over destruction of property

Ikot Oyoro and Ibiote in Mkpat Enin and Ikot Akan in Ikot Abasi local government areas are demanding N10billion as compensation from the firm.

Youths and women of the communities stormed the premises of the company at the weekend, alleging that the activities of Geoseimic Survey Ltd have destroyed their buildings, farmlands economic trees and polluted their rivers.

“Our buildings, farmlands and even our rivers have been destroyed and polluted. An evaluation team was despatched to assess the damage done but the company has refused to take responsibility. The secretary of Ikot Oyoro Village Council, Mr. Cletus Inyang threatened that the community will go to the extreme if the company does not pay the compensation for the destruction it has wrecked. headtopics.com

The Community Affairs Manager of the Geo Seismic Survey Limited Engr. Philip Aguda promised to address the grievances of the affected communities.

Alleged property destruction: A’Ibom communities demand N10bn from oil firmA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

NSITF to operationalise FG’seight-point agendaThe Nation Newspaper NSITF to operationalise FG'seight-point agenda Read more ⮕

NSITF to operationalise FG’seight-point agendaThe Nation Newspaper NSITF to operationalise FG'seight-point agenda Read more ⮕

SAN admonishes MWUN against shutting down of seaportsThe Nation Newspaper SAN admonishes MWUN against shutting down of seaports Read more ⮕

Kano to pay 5,500 retirees six billion naira gratuitiesThe Nation Newspaper Kano to pay 5,500 retirees six billion naira gratuities Read more ⮕

Herdsmen kill three, injure others on Benue-Nasarawa roadThe Nation Newspaper Herdsmen kill three, injure others on Benue-Nasarawa road Read more ⮕