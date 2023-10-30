A cattle market and quit order abuse

One was taken aback reading the screaming headline; “Northern group withdraws quit notice issued to Igbos”, which got copious space in the media last week. Since the initial quit notice passed seemingly unnoticed, its withdrawal obviously raised curiosity as to what led to the order in the first instance.

It was just all about a rag-tag northern group that goes by the name, Northern Consensus Movement, NCM, arrogating to itself the powers to expel an ethnic group from the north under very inexplicable and hazy circumstances. The group which is said to be an amalgam of community based socio-cultural and economically-inclined northern organizations was withdrawing a 14-day ultimatum it purportedly issued to the Igbo to quit the north.

For whatever reasons, this measure was twisted as a quit order to cattle dealers who are mostly from the north to leave the state. How that misrepresentation came about can only be explained by the leadership of the NCM. The state government was compelled by the twisting of the directive to issue a statement explaining that no such quit order was given. It followed it up with a meeting with the leadership of the NCM. headtopics.com

This speaks volumes. And if one may ask, at what point did the issue of quit notice arise in the course of the decision by the Abia State government to restrict the market to operate during the day and on a non-residential basis? How an innocuous policy measure to safeguard lives and property lent itself to ethnic interpretation is at the root of the many challenges stultifying the development of this country.

The envisaged displacement of those who converted the market to their personal residences is the source of the distortion. Uncomfortable with the reality of having to seek rented accommodation outside the market, mischief makers went to town and invented a quit order to northerners to sway sentiments of ethnic and parochial hue to their side.To allay the fears of the cattle dealers, Otti went out of his way to promise financial assistance to vulnerable ones to enable them rent accommodation. headtopics.com

Call Sheikh Gumi to order, Fani-Kayode tells FGThe Nation Newspaper Call Sheikh Gumi to order, Fani-Kayode tells FG Read more ⮕

Repairs on Lagos-Abeokuta road begin soon -AbiodunThe Nation Newspaper Repairs on Lagos-Abeokuta road begin soon -Abiodun Read more ⮕

Alienation and elite dissonance in post-military NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper Alienation and elite dissonance in post-military Nigeria Read more ⮕

Pestilential Sheikh Gumi on WikeThe Nation Newspaper Pestilential Sheikh Gumi on Wike Read more ⮕

Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Stop the lies, Bala Usman hits back at AmaechiThe Nation Newspaper Stop the lies, Bala Usman hits back at Amaechi Read more ⮕