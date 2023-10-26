9mobile deepens Nigeria’s vibrant gaming culture with Esports Tournament

This event, which took place at the renowned Silverbird Galleria in Victoria Island, Lagos, was nothing less than a carnival for gamers, fans and upcoming video game enthusiasts. Gamers from all walks of life seized this opportunity by registering through the seamless 9mobile-GAMR platform. The competition ignited with a knockout round, where 32 gaming dynamos battled it out. Sixteen emerged victorious, punching their tickets to the next round.

Talk about heart-pounding action! Valentine Okoye, a gaming genius walked away with the grand prize: a shiny new PS5, a Samsung Galaxy Phone, and a whopping 45 Gigabyte data bundle. But that's not all! The first and second runners-up snagged sleek Samsung Phones and 15 Gigabyte data bundles each. And let's not forget the Q&A session champs, who scored themselves new phone and data to browse.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Saudi Arabia to host first-ever Esports World Cup in 2024Nigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Kaduna Club Seeks Collaboration As 2023 Int'l Polo Tourney Gallops Off October 31The new Kaduna Polo Club president, Muhammadu Babangida and the tournament manager, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku have called for media collaboration in effective Read more ⮕

Edo Queens Record First Victory In 3rd Edition Of Betsy Obaseki Womens’s TourneyThe third edition of the pre-season football tournament with the theme, “End Gender-Based Violence,” will be played between Monday, 23rd of October and Wednesday 1st of November, 2023. Read more ⮕

Haaland bags brace as Man City extend perfect Champions League startErling Haaland ended his Champions League goal drought as Manchester City extended their perfect start to the tournament with a 3-1 win... Read more ⮕

Nasarawa Amazons battle Bayelsa Queen as BOWFT enters day twoAfter the impressive opening ceremony of the 2023 Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, yesterday, the competition continues today from 10.00 a.m. when Nasarawa Amazons will trade tackles with Bayelsa Queens with the game between FC Robo and Fortress Ladies coming up immediately after. Read more ⮕

Ahead Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Onyenezide replaces AyindeMidfielder Esther Onyenezide, who impressed at last year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals in Costa Rica as Nigeria reached the quarterfinals, has been drafted to take the place of 2023 FIFA World Cup star, Halimatu Ayinde in Nigeria’s squad for the 2024 Women Olympic Football Tournament fixture against Ethiopia’s senior national team. Read more ⮕