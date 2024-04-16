95 Million Nigerians Need to Enrol for National Identification Number

The National Identity Management Commission has said 95 million Nigeria ns need to enrol for the National Identification Number .This was revealed by the Head of Corporate Communications at the commission, Kayode Adegoke, on X over the weekend.
Data from the National Population Commission , said the population of Nigeria in 2023 was 223,804,632, a 2.41 per cent increase from 2022. The commission also puts the population in 2022 at 218,541,212, a 2.41 per cent increase from 2021. The NIN, a unique identifier assigned to each citizen, has gained prominence in recent years as the cornerstone of various government initiatives aimed at enhancing security, governance, and service delivery.
Adegoke noted that following Abisoye Coker’s appointment as the director-general of MIMC, she recognised the need to streamline the modification and enrolment processes.He added that a self-service platform was developed, enabling Nigerians, both locally and abroad, to make necessary modifications such as changing names, dates of birth, email addresses, and phone numbers from the comfort of their homes or offices, using various devices, including iOS and Android-based devices.
