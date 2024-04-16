95 Million Nigerians Need to Enrol for National Identification Number

The National Identity Management Commission has said 95 million Nigeria ns need to enrol for the National Identification Number .This was revealed by the Head of Corporate Communications at the commission, Kayode Adegoke, on X over the weekend.

Data from the National Population Commission , said the population of Nigeria in 2023 was 223,804,632, a 2.41 per cent increase from 2022. The commission also puts the population in 2022 at 218,541,212, a 2.41 per cent increase from 2021. The NIN, a unique identifier assigned to each citizen, has gained prominence in recent years as the cornerstone of various government initiatives aimed at enhancing security, governance, and service delivery.

Adegoke noted that following Abisoye Coker’s appointment as the director-general of MIMC, she recognised the need to streamline the modification and enrolment processes.He added that a self-service platform was developed, enabling Nigerians, both locally and abroad, to make necessary modifications such as changing names, dates of birth, email addresses, and phone numbers from the comfort of their homes or offices, using various devices, including iOS and Android-based devices.

Nigeria National Identity Management Commission NIN Registration Population

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NDPC to scrutinise NIMC’s licensees over data breachFollowing the reported incident of unauthorised National Identification Number (NIN) verification by expressverify.com, investigation

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NIMC lists fees for correcting NIN biodata on mobile appThe National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the fees that Nigerians are required to pay to modify the data on their National Identification Number (NIN).

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Regard NIN as essential data for sustainable devtThe Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has called on Nigerians to always regard the National Identification Number (NIN) as an essential data for sustainable development.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

More woes for Nigerians as national grid collapses again ahead of Easter holidaysA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

INTERVIEW: Nigerians won’t forget Tinubu if he implements 2014 national confab report, says Bode GeorgeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

INTERVIEW: Nigerians won’t forget Tinubu if he implements 2014 national confab report, says Bode GeorgeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »