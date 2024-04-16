91 Chibok schoolgirls still missing 10 years after abduction

Yemi Adamolekun, executive director of Enough is Enough Nigeria , a civil society organisation, says 91 of the 276 abducted Chibok schoolgirls are still unaccounted for.

Adamolekun spoke on Sunday at an event which marked the 10-year anniversary since the schoolgirls were abducted from their dormitory by terrorists. She described the tragedy as a ”decade of shame”, adding that the state and federal government’s commitment to rescuing the remaining Chibok girls appears to have waned, leaving their parents and families in despair., adding that it would continue to engage relevant stakeholders on the issue.She said it is the duty of the government to formally inform parents whose children are no more.

“Today, we communicate the reality that 48 parents of our abducted girls have passed on with the throbbing pain of not knowing the whereabouts of their daughters,” she said.“The government’s inability to effectively address these abductions has emboldened criminal groups to persist in their activities.

Grace Dauda, one of the rescued schoolgirls who attended the event, sought for support for those rescued and released, while advocating for the release of those still in captivity.On April 14, 2014, about 276 girls were abducted by terrorists from their school dormitory in Chibok, Borno state.Following a raft of releases through the years, the military said 76 Chibok schoolgirls had so far escaped, while 107 were released by Boko Haram in 2018.

