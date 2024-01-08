85 Suspects Arrested for Sexual Assault and Other Crimes in Borno State

Operatives of the Borno State Police Command have arrested 85 suspects for sexual assault and other criminal activities in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Jere, and Biu Local Councils of the state. The criminal activities comprising conspiracy, homicide and robbery were allegedly perpetrated between October 1 and December 31, 2023.

Parading some suspects in Maiduguri, spokesperson for the command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hahum Daso, said the arrests were made by the Joint Anti-Vice Unit of the police. Besides the arrests, he said the police also recovered exhibits such as Indian hemp, a sword, two pots used for inhaling shisha, and five snatched mobile phones. According to him, 27 suspects out of the 49 recorded have been convicted, while 14 cases are being investigated, with 31 others charged to court





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Member of kidnapping and child trafficking gang arrested in Ogun StateThe police in Ogun State have arrested one Tayo Adeleke, a member of a kidnapping and child trafficking gang operating in the state. According to the police, Adeleke and his team specialised in kidnapping children and selling them in neighbouring Benin Republic. The Guardian learnt that Adeleke is currently undergoing interrogation, following the latest attempt he made with two other men, now at large, to steal children at Omu Pempe community, in Obafemi-Owode Local Council of Ogun State, on Tuesday.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Couple arrested over death of man in Ogun StateThe police in Ogun State have arrested a couple, Moses Mba and his wife, Florence, over the death of a 45-year-old man, Mark Kalu. The couple had an altercation with the deceased on October 8, 2023, at Osiele market, Abeokuta, in Odeda Local Council of the state.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Political Crisis in Rivers State as 27 Members of State House of Assembly Defect27 members of the State House of Assembly in Rivers State have defected from PDP to APC, deepening the political crisis. President Tinubu's mediation efforts have failed, causing tension and division in the state. Dear headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-cited and reliable.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

PDP Crisis in Ondo State: National Working Committee Rejects Suspension of State ChairmanThe National Working Committee rejects the suspension of the State chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, stating that it is not consistent with the party's constitution and rules.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Reduction in Allocation for Prosecution of Boko Haram SuspectsThe federal government has proposed a significant reduction in the allocation for the prosecution of Boko Haram cases in 2024, despite a backlog of terrorism cases in the previous years.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Female ammunition supplier to bandits arrested in KadunaOperatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 28-year-old female supplier of ammunition to bandits, Bilkisu Suleiman, and other suspects. They were nabbed in a New Year interdiction in Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Kogi, Kano, Borno, and Osun states.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »