$750m NG-CARES programme doing well

” We are quite happy about what has happened to the programme. It is still very active in all the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The don recalled that the programme became preeminent immediately after the COVID-19 crisis, where both the livelihood and the lives of people were threatened.

” And particularly how well is the world bank assistance, wether it is relevant or not and wether it is achieving the desire results. Earlier, the National Coordinators of NG-CARES, Dr Abdulkarim Obaje, said that the programme had so far impacted into the lives of over three million Nigerians.

He also said that the emphasised of the programme had moved from COVID-19 to deploying the resources of the community to address their peculiar needs.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Nigerian Railways to begin e-ticketingThe Nigerian Railways flagged off e-ticketing for the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe–Warri routes on Monday.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Rema Makes History As First Nigerian To Perform At Ballon d’Or CeremonyNigerian afrobeats star, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has made history as the first African artiste to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: World Stroke Day: 40% Of Acute Nigerian Stroke Patients Die Within 30 DaysAs the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, calls for proactive measures against high incidence of stroke, a

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕