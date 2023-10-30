70 Decomposed, Headless Bodies Discovered In Abia

The state governor, Dr Alex Otti, disclosed this late Sunday night during a monthly media chat for October tagged; ‘Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians’, at the Government House, Umuahia, the state capital.

He said security agencies made the discoveries during search operations both within and around the market area following incessant reports of security breaches. “Kidnapping, armed robbery, prostitution, narcotics trade and other social vices around the market necessitated the raid as some brothels were recently brought down,” the governor said.

He said as part of moves to change the narrative, his administration has resolved to transform the market to a daily general one with different sections, including that of livestock Otti announced that henceforth, the market would operate from 6am to 6pm as “we have began fencing it all in our efforts to ensure adequate security both within and outside.”According to him, even with the presence of security agencies, security gadgets would be deployed at strategic locations in the market and beyond in furtherance of the moves. headtopics.com

He said though the decision was initially misunderstood by the leadership of the market, who are mostly northerners, but they later accepted the move after a meeting with the state government on the situation.

“We are single-minded about rooting out insecurity in the state. Because we know that no administration can succede in the face of insecurity, violence, armed and kidnapping,” he added. Expressing appreciation for the improvement in security in the area since the raid on the black spot, he assured that the achivement would be sustained without minding whose ox is gored. headtopics.com

50 decomposing, 20 headless bodies discovered in Abia cattle marketNo fewer than 50 decomposing, 20 headless bodies have been uncovered around Lokpanta Regional Cattle Market in Abia State. Read more ⮕

Over 50 headless corpses uncovered around Lokpanta cattle market — Gov OttiNo fewer than 50 decomposing headless bodies have been uncovered around Lokpanta Regional Cattle Market in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State. Read more ⮕

Abia discovers 50 decomposing bodies, skeletons in cattle marketThe Nation Newspaper Abia discovers 50 decomposing bodies, skeletons in cattle market Read more ⮕

Taraba Boat Mishap: 15 Bodies Recovered, Others MissingThe acting chairman of Inland Water Transporters in Taraba State, Jidda Mayoreneyo, said about 15 bodies were recovered close to the scene. Read more ⮕

Blessed are the human rights defenders, By Owei LakemfaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Detaining Naira Marley without evidence violation of human rights — Sister, ShubomiShubomi, the sister of Naira Marley, has expressed outrage over his brother's detention, describing it as human rights violation. Read more ⮕