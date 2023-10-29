7.7 million Nigerian girls to be vaccinated against cervical cancer

No fewer than 7.7 million Nigerian girls are expected to be vaccinated against cervical cancer in the first phase of rollout in 15 states and

Another batch of eight million doses is expected before the end of December, according to Emily Kobayashi, Head of HOV Programme, Gavi. At the beginning of the rollout in Abuja and Nasarawa, no fewer than 500 girls were vaccinated with Human Papillomavirus (HPV).Rolling out the vaccination at Junior Secondary School, Asokoro, and Primary and Junior Secondary School in Bakin-Ado, Karu, Nasarawa State on Thursday in Abuja, the international NGOs expressed their happiness with the turnout of the pupils and the acceptability of the vaccine by the traditional and religious leaders and parents of the young girls.

According to him, “We have discussed extensively with religious leaders about its benefits to the community. There are quite a number of countries that have since introduced the vaccine.”Similarly, the Karu Local Government Chairman, Hon. James Thomas said he is glad that the government and the partners find Karu worthy to benefit from the gesture. He said he had sensitised his council on the benefits of the HPV vaccine. headtopics.com

The vaccine, which is very effective in preventing infection with HPV strains 16 and 18, which are known to be responsible for at least 70% of cervical malignancies. Over 35,000 health workers have been trained in preparation for the campaign and subsequent vaccine delivery to ensure no eligible girl is left behind.

