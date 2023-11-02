65m Nigerians spend $975m daily on online betting, says NLTF boss

The NLTF boss noted that a huge number of Nigerians were undeterred by the seeming economy drag and privation, spend billions of dollars on betting daily. “It is expected to experience an annual growth rate of nearly 10 per cent to reach more than $366 million by 2027,” he said.

The agency boss urged the Federal Government to establish a framework that would not only motivate the gaming sector to pay taxes to boost the economy but also create an environment that would accord local and international operators a fair and equal chance at succeeding.“It is not out of place to look at some statistics that underscore the significance of this industry and situate its centrality in promoting the renewed hope agenda of this Administration.

“In Nigeria, the online betting sector has seen exponential growth, with millions of citizens engaging in various forms of online gaming and betting. “Moreover, leveraging the gaming and betting industry as a tax contributor can help create a level-playing field for both local and international operators,” he added.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: ‘65m Nigerians spend $15 daily on betting’ -- FG proposes gaming industry tax schemeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: ‘65m Nigerians actively bet’ -- FG proposes gaming industry tax schemeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: ‘More than 65m Nigerians engage in betting amid economic hardship’The Executive Secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Bello Maigari, has disclosed that more than 65 million Nigerians spend millions on betting despite worsening economic hardship.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: ‘More than 65m Nigerians engage in betting amid economic hardship’A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Follow Dictates Of Holy Books, Latter-day Saints President Tells NigeriansPresident of the Africa West Area of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gifford Nielsen, has charged Christians and adherents of other faiths to

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: N2.17trn Supplementary Budget: Civil Servants, Vulnerable Nigerians To Get N610bnPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has requested the National Assembly to approve the sum of N2.17 trillion as supplementary budget, with civil servants and the

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕