65m Nigerians spend $975m daily on online betting, says NLTF boss

The NLTF boss noted that a huge number of Nigerians were undeterred by the seeming economy drag and privation, spend billions of dollars on betting daily. “It is expected to experience an annual growth rate of nearly 10 per cent to reach more than $366 million by 2027,” he said.
The agency boss urged the Federal Government to establish a framework that would not only motivate the gaming sector to pay taxes to boost the economy but also create an environment that would accord local and international operators a fair and equal chance at succeeding.“It is not out of place to look at some statistics that underscore the significance of this industry and situate its centrality in promoting the renewed hope agenda of this Administration.
“In Nigeria, the online betting sector has seen exponential growth, with millions of citizens engaging in various forms of online gaming and betting. “Moreover, leveraging the gaming and betting industry as a tax contributor can help create a level-playing field for both local and international operators,” he added.
