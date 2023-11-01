65 million Nigerians engage in online betting, lottery trust fund reveals

This comes after it was revealed that 14 million bets and payments are made online in the nation every day. The NLTF’s executive secretary, Bello Maigari, said this yesterday during the second edition of the biannual national gaming conference, which was held in Lagos.“Currently, there are over 65 million Nigerians actively engaging in this activity, spending $15 on average every day. It is on record, that each day, 14 million bets are taken and payments are made online in our country.

“It is expected to experience an annual growth rate of nearly 10 per cent to reach more than $366 million by 2027,” he said. Noting the exponential rise of the internet gambling industry, Maigari said: “As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, the global online market was estimated to be worth over $50 billion, and it has continued to grow significantly since then.He noted: “In Nigeria, the online betting sector has seen exponential growth, with millions of citizens engaging in various forms of online gaming and betting.

“With a population of over 200 million people and the largest betting market in Africa, our country is making giant strides in the world of online sports betting.” He therefore called on the Federal Government to create a framework that can encourage the betting industry to contribute taxes in the country.

He said: “Moreover, leveraging the gaming and betting industry as a tax contributor can help create a level playing field for both local and international operators.”

