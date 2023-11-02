600 Anambra pupils get Chinese scholarship

He added that the gesture, which was part of the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), was in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s free education policy. “We’re the company building Solution Fun City. Whenever I’m driving to our site close to your school, I get attracted to your school.“I’m here to announce the sponsorship of school fees of pupils from SS1 to SS3 for one academic year. This is part of our CSR,” Makuan said.Education Commissioner Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh said the philanthropy by the firm was informed by the commitment of teachers and pupils.

She thanked the company for its generosity, describing it as worthy of emulation by other good spirited individuals and organisations in the state. Responding on behalf of the pupils, the school’s senior prefect, Chinedu Anago, thanked their benefactor for the gesture, pledging improved dedication to their studies to justify the scholarship.

