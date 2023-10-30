60 arrested after mob storms Dagestan airport looking for Israelis

Russian police on Monday said they had arrested 60 people suspected of storming an airport in the Muslim-majority Caucasus republic of Dagestan, seeking to attack Jewish passengers coming from Israel.

The violence prompted Israel to call on Russia to protect its citizens, while the United States condemned the “anti-Semitic protests”. The governor of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, promised that those responsible would be punished, and the republic’s interior ministry said later that 60 people had been arrested.

Other videos showed a crowd inside an airport terminal trying to break down doors as staff members tried to deter them. White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said: “The United States vigorously condemns the antisemitic protests in Dagestan, Russia. headtopics.com

“But what happened at our airport is outrageous and should receive the appropriate assessment from law enforcement. This will be done.”

