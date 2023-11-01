50 health workers infected with Lassa fever

The current death toll puts the case-fatality ratio at 17.2 per cent, which is lower compared to the 18.9 per cent recorded in 2022 for the same 41-week period. The number of suspected cases however increased when compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.The report reads: “Cumulatively from week 1 to week 41, 2023, 188 deaths have been reported with a Case Fatality Rate of 17.2 per cent, which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022 (18.9 per cent).

“In total for 2023, 28 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 113 local government areas. 75 of all confirmed cases were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states, while 25 per cent were reported from 25 states.

“Of the 75 per cent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 35 per cent, Edo 29 per cent, and Bauchi 11 per cent. The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 93 years, median Age-32 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9.”

