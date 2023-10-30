50 decomposing, 20 headless bodies discovered in Abia cattle market

No fewer than 50 decomposing, 20 headless bodies have been uncovered around Lokpanta Regional Cattle Market in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

He vowed that there was no going back on the decision of the state government to eject all residents out of the market. his administration was poised to pay the cost of restoring sanity, peace and order in the region and the entire state

Furthermore, he said, anybody still opposed to the government’s efforts to sanitise the cattle market must be a criminal or an accomplice. “We recovered over 20 decomposing headless bodies — men, women, children! We recovered so many skeletons of people killed.“So, we realised that the first thing to be done is to secure the market. We went in and brought down many brothels. And we felt that the market, just like any other market, should be a day market which starts in the morning and closes in the evening.” headtopics.com

“We also feel that those people hibernating in the market should go and live in the communities. We want to have a peaceful Christmas around Umunneochi and other parts of the state. Otti said that the fight against insecurity would not distract his administration from its development agenda, noting that the ongoing infrastructural development is on course.

Otti said that three designs had already been received on the Nunya/Isuikwuato road, assuring that very soon the contract will be awarded.

