469 SUV cars: You are insensitive to Nigerians’ plight – NNPP chieftain lambasts NASS members

He made these declarations in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Friday. DAILY POST recalls that Chairman, Senate Committee on Services, Sunday Karimi has said that there is nothing bad in the purchase of 469 cars for members of the National Assembly. But, Oguntoyinbo, in the statement said that he was surprised that the lawmakers are insensitive. He said, 'Many Nigerians are unable to feed themselves. Many are dying daily as a result of poverty.

They are highly insensitive and immorally unconscious of the suffering of ordinary Nigerians. 'If they are sensitive, will they be talking of cars costing billions of Naira when the exchange rate of Naira to dollar is unarguably embarrassing. It is also sad that many of our national legislators are justifying the purchase of the SUVs at such an exorbitant rate on bad roads across the length and breadth of the country.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Ogun DPP takes over suit involving ex-NNPP Chair OginniThe Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has taken over from the police a suit involving the former chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Mr Olaposi Oginni, and two other officials of the party. Read more ⮕

JUST IN: NNPP Reacts to Supreme Court’s Affirmation of Tinubu as PresidentA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Ogun NNPP commends DPP’s intervention in party crisisThe Nation Newspaper Ogun NNPP commends DPP's intervention in party crisis Read more ⮕

NNPP chieftain Ajadi knocks federal lawmakers over N160m SUV carsThe Nation Newspaper NNPP chieftain Ajadi knocks federal lawmakers over N160m SUV cars Read more ⮕

NNPP chieftain lambasts senators over purchase of N160m SUV carsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Allow Deputy Speaker Kalu To Work For Nigerians, Ex-Acting Abia Gov Ohajuruka Tells OnyejochaA former acting governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ugochukwu Ohajuruka, has counselled the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Read more ⮕