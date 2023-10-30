$403bn Commodities Market: Assetium Positions To Boost Nigeria’s GDP

firm, is positioning to reshape and invigorate Nigeria’s dynamic commodities sector, which has consistently played a pivotal role in contributing to country’s GDP.

Speaking during the company’s unveiling in Abuja, the chairman, Dr. Abubakar Koro Muhammad, said that with commodities consistently ranked among Nigeria’s top exports, Assetium Capital is poised to fortify and deepen the commodities industry in Nigeria, thereby becoming a significant contributor to the country’s GDP.

However, the economy witnessed a deceleration in growth rates between 2015 and 2022 accompanied by a stagnation in GDP per capita. This unfortunate trend, he said, was driven by a combination of factors, including distortions in monetary and exchange rate policies, escalating fiscal deficits attributable to reduced oil production and the costs associated with a fuel subsidy program, increased trade protectionism, and external shocks such as the global COVID-19 pandemic. headtopics.com

“At the heart of this impending economic renaissance lies the commodities industry, a sector that has consistently played a pivotal role in contributing to Nigeria’s GDP. In the year 2022, agriculture alone accounted for over 30 per cent of the nation’s GDP.

Also speaking, chief executive of the company, Mr Kunle Awoluyi said the company is engaging in forward and backward integrations into the commodities sector. Assetium Capital Management Limited was officially registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2019, marking its formal entry into the commodities market. headtopics.com

UNFPA supplies family planning commodities to 700 Kaduna health facilities“There is also the problem of unsafe abortion when people are not ready, and the solution is simply contraceptives.' Read more ⮕

We’re not terrorist organization, proscription was black marketThe Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday said it is not a terrorist organization. IPOB's spokesman, Emma Powerful, made the remark while commending Justice A. Onovo of Enugu High Court for annulling the proscription of the separatist group. IPOB described its proscription by Justice Abdul Kafarati as 'black market. Read more ⮕

Lagos reopens Alaba market, asks traders to maintain environmental standardsNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Video: Fire guts three buildings in Lagos marketOfficials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are currently battling to put out the fire that gutted a three-story building and other adjoining structures in a market on Dosunmu Street, Lagos State. Read more ⮕

Shettima Seeks Use Of Capital Market Instrument To Bridge Nigeria’s $3trn Infrastructure GapVice president, Senator Kashim Shettima has called for active involvement of capital market stakeholders in bridging Nigeria’s $3 trillion infrastructure Read more ⮕

Fire breaks out at three-storey building in Lagos marketNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕