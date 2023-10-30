$403bn Commodities Market: Assetium Positions To Boost Nigeria’s GDP

firm, is positioning to reshape and invigorate Nigeria’s dynamic commodities sector, which has consistently played a pivotal role in contributing to country’s GDP.
Speaking during the company’s unveiling in Abuja, the chairman, Dr. Abubakar Koro Muhammad, said that with commodities consistently ranked among Nigeria’s top exports, Assetium Capital is poised to fortify and deepen the commodities industry in Nigeria, thereby becoming a significant contributor to the country’s GDP.
However, the economy witnessed a deceleration in growth rates between 2015 and 2022 accompanied by a stagnation in GDP per capita. This unfortunate trend, he said, was driven by a combination of factors, including distortions in monetary and exchange rate policies, escalating fiscal deficits attributable to reduced oil production and the costs associated with a fuel subsidy program, increased trade protectionism, and external shocks such as the global COVID-19 pandemic. headtopics.com
“At the heart of this impending economic renaissance lies the commodities industry, a sector that has consistently played a pivotal role in contributing to Nigeria’s GDP. In the year 2022, agriculture alone accounted for over 30 per cent of the nation’s GDP.
Also speaking, chief executive of the company, Mr Kunle Awoluyi said the company is engaging in forward and backward integrations into the commodities sector. Assetium Capital Management Limited was officially registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2019, marking its formal entry into the commodities market. headtopics.com