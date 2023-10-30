4000 Vessels, 72,000 Seafarers Visit Nigerian Ports Annually

Speaking in Lagos, at the commissioning of the Mission to Seafarers (MTS) centre in Lagos, the managing director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said a minimum of 6,000 Seafarers visit the country’s seaports every month.

According to Bello-Koko, it has become expedient that the authority intensify collaborations with global institutions like the MTS to encourage Shore Leave and Crew Change and to reap the benefits for coastal tourism.

“Already, we are witnessing improvements of inland traffic to and from our ports. These, coupled with developments in intermodal transportation, as occasioned by our advancing rail system, are bound to encourage and stimulate immense opportunities in the maritime ecosystem.” headtopics.com

Bello-Koko said seafarers are highly treasured assets in whom the Nigerian Ports Authority is well pleased, adding that the intervention was only one of many more to come in a not too distant future. “It would be pertinent to mention that the combination of being a coastal nation and the sub-regional economic powerhouse as well as being the continent’s most populous nation with a youth population at about 60 percent, compels us to take advantage of every opportunity to deepen our port competitiveness and rating to attract necessary opportunities to cater to this growing demography.

